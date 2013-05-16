SOFIA May 16 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB, the
largest party in a new parliament, will try to cancel the result
of Sunday's election due to a "violation" on the day before the
vote, its leader Boiko Borisov said on Thursday.
GERB won 97 seats in the 240 member parliament and believes
its support was hit by the announcement on Saturday - a day when
campaigning is banned before voting - that illegal ballots were
found at a printing shop owned by one of its councillors.
"Today or tomorrow GERB will appeal to the constitutional
court and seek the cancellation of the election," Borisov told
reporters. "Our motive is the gross violation of the law in the
day before the vote."