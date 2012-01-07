SOFIA Jan 7 Heavy snow caused chaos in
Bulgaria on Saturday, leaving hundreds of villages without
electricity and stranding cars, buses and trucks, officials and
local media said.
More than 300 villages and towns were without electricity
and power distributor EVN said it was difficult to restore power
in western Bulgaria due to strong gusts of wind.
The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works warned
people to refrain from travelling as snow up to 60 cm (2 foot)
deep covered parts of the Balkan country and temperatures
dropped to minus 10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit).
Bulgaria's state news agency BTA said authorities evacuated
some 100 children from the winter resort of Semkovo in the Rila
mountains in southwestern Bulgaria.
Torrential rain has also swept through regions in
southeastern Bulgaria, destroying roads and cutting off remote
villages.
Civil defence workers evacuated residents of Ichera - a
village, near the town of Sliven, that was swamped by flooding
from the Luda Kamchiya River
Meteorologists said the snow was expected to continue
falling throughout the country and temperatures were forecast to
remain below freezing point.
