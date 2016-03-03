OSLO, March 3 Norwegian shipping firm Bulk Invest said on Thursday it had filed for bankruptcy after failing to win backing for a financial restructuring needed to survive in difficult market conditions.

Spot rates in the dry bulk shipping market are close to all-time-lows and far below breakeven rates after years of lower demand growth and a wave of new dry bulk vessels entering the market.

Bulk Invest is the first European dry bulk shipping firm to go bankrupt this year.

Until recently known as Western Bulk, the company said in a statement that seven shipowners with outstanding hire claims against it had rejected the restructuring efforts.

Last month six of the shipowners asked for a legal injunction, requiring a reversal of the sale of subsidiary Western Bulk Chartering to Bulk Invest's majority shareholder Kistefos Equity Operations.

A lawyer for the six Japanese shipowners, Kristian Lindhartsen, said his clients believed that the bankruptcy was the result of Bulk Invest's own actions.

"The company sold Western Bulk Chartering AS below market value, and our clients are determined in pursuing this," Lindhartsen wrote in an e-mail to Reuters.

Bulk Invest said it had done nothing wrong when selling Western Bulk Chartering and that the transaction had been conducted on market terms.

Bulk Invest had total liabilities of $143.4 million at the end of 2015. The company's shares were suspended from trade in Oslo following the bankruptcy filing.

An administrator will now be appointed to decide what to do with Bulk Invest's assets.

Kistefos did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord; editing by Adrian Croft)