PARIS May 26 Atos said it had agreed to buy Bull on Monday in an all-French takeover deal worth 620 million euros ($845.2 million) aimed at creating an international information company that would be Europe's biggest in cloud operations and a leading cybersecurity player.

At 4.90 euros a share the offer represents a 30 percent premium to the three month weighted average share price of Bull, the companies said, adding that they expected the deal to deliver 80 million euros annually in cost synergies.

($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Miral Fahmy)