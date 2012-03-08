LOS ANGELES, March 7 A teenager once
victimized by schoolmates petitioned a Hollywood studio group on
Wednesday seeking a rating change for a new documentary film
about bullying that would allow young audiences to see it
without parental approval.
Katy Butler, 17, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, made the trek to
the offices of the Motion Picture Association of America in Los
Angeles to deliver a petition with more than 200,000 signatures
seeking to change the R-rating for "Bully" to a less restrictive
PG-13.
"I hope they (the MPAA) see that 200,000 people agree with
me that kids need to see this movie, and I hope they will listen
to what I have to say," Butler told Reuters ahead of delivering
four big boxes of signatures to the MPAA.
Butler said she started the petition drive through social
action website Change.org because she had been bullied in school
after coming out as a lesbian, and she knows the harm bullying
can do to kids.
The petition has been signed online by nearly 230,000 people
but the MPAA, a group that represents Hollywood's major studios
in business and government matters, has refused to budge from
its position that "Bully" should not be seen by people under 17
unless accompanied by a parent.
The MPAA voluntarily rates films in the United States for
content such as language, nudity and drug use, and in "Bully"
there are too many uses of one particular expletive for the
movie to obtain a less restrictive rating.
"That is a word that is used to bully kids. That is the
language these kids hear in school day to day," Butler said.
A spokeswoman for Change.org said Butler and her mother met
with Joan Graves, the MPAA's chairman of the classification and
rating administration, for 15 to 30 minutes on Wednesday.
The MPAA issued a statement saying Butler's "efforts in
bringing the issue of bullying to the forefront of a national
discussion in the context of this new film are commendable and
we welcome the feedback about this movies rating."
It went on to note that the R rating does not mean kids
can't see the movie, only that they have parental permission or
a particular school district's approval. No change to the rating
was made.
In fact, "Bully" distributor the Weinstein Co. has already
lost one appeal of the rating, and some movie industry watchers
have speculated that the push behind changing the film's rating
is little more than a publicity stunt by the company's chief,
Harvey Weinstein.
Yet Butler said she started the petition on her own and for
her own reasons.
"When I was in middle school ... I ended up having my hand
slammed in my locker, which broke my finger. That was absolutely
a horrible experience, which has stayed with me, and stays with
a lot of kids. This movie is a really powerful way to show
that," she said on Wednesday.
