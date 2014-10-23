STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Bulten AB

* Q3 net sales reached sek 593 million (436)

* Q3 earnings (ebit) were sek 25 million (20)

* Says adjusted for sek 11 million insurance compensation, operating profit was sek 14 million (20)

* Says Earnings (EBIT) were negatively affected by establishment and start-up costs and by currency effects in total of SEK -14 million

* Order bookings amounted to SEK 571 million (446), up 27.9% on the same period last year

* Says at the end of September production started at our Russian business, initially at a limited level but with gradual increases in volumes planned