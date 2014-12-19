BANGKOK Dec 19 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL
(TUF) may need to raise equity capital to lower its
debt-to-equity ratio after a $1.5 billion acquisition of U.S.
tuna producer Bumble Bee Seafoods, the company's chief executive
said on Friday.
TUF's debt-to-equity ratio will more than double to 2.0 from
0.8 after the acquisition, Thai Union's President and Chief
Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told reporters.
The company would target a return to a debt-to-equity ratio
of 1 in the future, he said.
Revenue should reach $5 billion in 2015 and is on track to
achieve revenue target of $8 billion by 2020, he added.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Muralikumar Anantharaman)