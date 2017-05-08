(Adds company comment, details and background)
WASHINGTON May 8 Bumble Bee Foods LLC has
agreed to plead guilty to one count of fixing the prices of
canned tuna sold in the United States and to pay a criminal fine
of $25 million, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Two Bumble Bee executives agreed to plead guilty in December
in connection with the price fixing. They are on paid leave
from the company.
The canned tuna market in the United States has long been
dominated by three companies. Thai Union's Chicken of the Sea is
the largest, followed by Bumble Bee and StarKist. In December
2015, the Justice Department stopped Thai Union Group from
buying Bumble Bee.
In its complaint, the Justice Department said that
executives from Bumble Bee and unnamed other companies held
"discussions and attended meetings" from 2011 to 2013 "to fix,
raise, and maintain the prices of packaged seafood."
Bumble Bee said in a statement that it had "fully
cooperated" with the Justice Department.
"We have established strong guidelines and new internal
policies for our path forward, which is being overseen by a
chief compliance officer that we hired last fall," said General
Counsel Jill Irvin in a statement.
The Justice Department said that the probe was ongoing.
"The (Antitrust) Division, along with our law enforcement
colleagues, will continue to hold these companies and their
executives accountable for conduct that targeted a staple in
American households," said Acting Assistant Attorney General
Andrew Finch of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.
