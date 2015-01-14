Jan 14 Bumech SA :

* Patryk Budziosz sold 2,448,000 of ZWG's shares to Jaroslaw Chodacki on Jan. 8

* Following ZWG's merger with the company and his purchase of ZWG's shares, Chodacki owns now 7.59 percent stake in the company