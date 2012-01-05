MUMBAI Jan 5 India's Aditya Birla group
is considering a bid for a 10 to 15 percent stake in Indonesian
coal miner Bumi Resources Tbk PT to secure coal
supplies for its expanding cement and aluminium operations, the
Economic Times reported on Thursday.
The transaction, along with an offtake agreement, could be
worth over 10 billion rupees ($190 million), the paper said.
"I wouldn't say we have made up our mind, but to have a
share in one of the largest coal companies would be an
attractive option," the paper quoted an unnamed group official
as saying.
The telecoms-to-cement conglomerate requires thermal coal
for group companies Hindalco Industries, India's top
aluminium producer, and UltraTech Cement, the
country's largest cement producer.
The group has said to have shown interest in bidding for
several overseas coal assets recently, including for Australian
coal miner New Hope Corp.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but
supplies have fallen short of rising demand from power plants as
well as steel and cement companies because of environmental and
land acquisition delays, forcing expensive imports.
Indian power utility Tata Power holds 30 percent
stake in two coal mines owned by Bumi Resources, which it had
acquired for $1.3 billion.
A spokesman for Bumi Resources could not be immediately
reached for comment. A sokeswoman for the Aditya Birla group
said the group does not respond to speculation.
($1=52.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)