A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

KUALA LUMPUR An oil services company owned jointly by Malaysia's Bumi Armada Bhd(BUAB.KL) and India's Shapoorji Pallonji group has won a $740 million contract from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd(ONGC.NS) (ONGC).

Bumi Armada, controlled by the country's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, said on Monday the nine-year contract won by SP Armada Oil Exploration Private Ltd was for the charter hiring of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) for the west coast of Mumbai, India.

"Together with our partners, the Shapoorji Pallonji group, we are looking forward to further strengthening our relation with ONGC," said Bumi Armada in a statement.

The vessel is the second to be deployed in India and to ONGC, following a charter completed last October .

