KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 Malaysian shipping firms Bumi Armada Bhd and MISC Bhd are front runners for a contract to supply a floating, production, storage and offloading vessel to U.S-based oil and gas firm Hess Corp , the Edge Malaysia reported on Saturday.

Bumi Armada has partnered with Singaporean offshore services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd and MISC has joined hands with Malaysian offshore oil and gas firm Ramunia Holdings Bhd to bid for the job, the business weekly reported, quoting unidentified industry sources.

"It should be announced soon, the latest by the end of this month, if Hess wants the job to start by year-end," the paper quoted an oil and gas official as saying.

It would be a three-year contract for an Aframax size vessel, between 75,000 to 115,000 deadweight tonnes, for development of the North Malay Basin, it said.

Separately, RHB Research on Monday lifted MISC to "trading buy" from "market perform", raising its fair value on the national carrier to 6.12 ringgit a share from 5.70.

"We believe MISC is a good proxy play to the strong possibility of a sooner-than-expected recovery in the global shipping sector on the back of the current brutal, disorderly and furious consolidation," it said in a research note.

Bumi Armada rose 3.2 percent to 4.25 ringgit a share as of 9.36 am (0136 GMT) on Monday, while MISC was up 0.4 percent to 5.17. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (.KLSE) rose 0.2 percent.