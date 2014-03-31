KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 Bumi Armada Bhd
has received a letter of intent from Italian oil and gas company
Eni SpA contracting the Malaysian offshore oilfield
services firm to provide a floating production, storage and
offloading (FPSO) vessel.
The contract has an indicative value of $2.9 billion and
involves the vessel being delivered in 31 months and deployed
offshore Angola, Bumi Armada said in a stock exchange filing on
Monday.
The deal is likely to contribute to earnings in the
financial year ending Dec. 31, the company said.
Trading of shares of Bumi Armada was suspended earlier
Monday at 3.91 ringgit pending this announcement. The shares
have risen 3.2 percent over the past year compared with a 10.6
percent gain in the benchmark index.
Trading of the shares will resume at 0200 GMT.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)