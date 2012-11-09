JAKARTA Nov 9 PT Bumi Resources,
Asia's biggest coal exporter, said on Friday its audit committee
has received approval from a Jakarta court to conduct an
investigation into the company's activities from 2010 until the
first half of 2012.
The company's audit committee filed a petition in October to
conduct an audit via an independent team. A court approved the
request on Nov. 8, which will be conducted within 90 days from
the appointment of the independent auditors, it said.
The investigation follows the ongoing probe since September
by its biggest shareholder London-listed Bumi Plc into
potential irregularities in more than $500 million of funds at
Indonesian subsidiaries, including 29-percent owned Bumi
Resources.