JAKARTA Nov 9 PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest coal exporter, said on Friday its audit committee has received approval from a Jakarta court to conduct an investigation into the company's activities from 2010 until the first half of 2012.

The company's audit committee filed a petition in October to conduct an audit via an independent team. A court approved the request on Nov. 8, which will be conducted within 90 days from the appointment of the independent auditors, it said.

The investigation follows the ongoing probe since September by its biggest shareholder London-listed Bumi Plc into potential irregularities in more than $500 million of funds at Indonesian subsidiaries, including 29-percent owned Bumi Resources.