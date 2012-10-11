LONDON Oct 11 Indonesia's powerful Bakrie
family have proposed a divorce with London coal miner Bumi Plc
, the group they co-founded with financier Nat
Rothschild, offering to take back the Indonesian assets they
brought in less than two years ago.
News on Thursday of the proposed split, which would leave
the London firm without operating assets, comes after months of
tumbling prices and shareholder tension, and just weeks after
Bumi Plc announced a probe into potential wrongdoing at its
Indonesian operations, including PT Bumi Resources,
the jewel in the Bakrie crown.
Bumi said in a statement that the Bakrie Group had offered
to cancel their indirect stake in the London-listed group,
around 23.8 percent. In exchange, they would get 10.3 percent of
PT Bumi Resources, out of a stake of just over 29 percent
currently held by the London firm. The Bakries would then buy
the remaining 18.9 percent of shares for cash, before Christmas
2012, the statement said.
The Bakries have also made a conditional proposal to buy out
Bumi Plc's 84.7 percent stake in PT Berau Coal Energy within the
next six months.
Bumi Plc said in a statement it was considering the
proposals. There were no details on financing arrangements.