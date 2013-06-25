BRIEF-Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International gets regulatory approval for share issue
March 30 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd
LONDON, June 25 Bumi PLC : * Long haul holdings- bakrie group have $278M of funds (including $50 million
in escrow funds) available for the separation proposal. * Bakrie group -says look forward to hearing from the board how they wish to
proceed
March 30 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd
March 30 Genius Electronic Optical Co Ltd : * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/xYVawH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 German engineering company and auto supplier ZF said it expects to achieve an adjusted operating margin of more than 6 percent and group sales of 36 billion euros ($38.65 billion) this year as it absorbs the acquisition of rival TRW.