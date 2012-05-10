LONDON May 10 Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc
will update the market by the year-end on plans to simplify its
structure, potentially by merging Indonesian-listed miners Berau
and Bumi Resources, Chief Executive Nalin
Rathod said.
The simplification of Bumi's complex corporate
structure is seen as one of several elements that are key to the
re-rating of its shares, down almost 50 percent this year.
"We are working on legal, commercial and regulatory issues..
We will have a formal statement once we complete all the
procedural issues," Rathod said in an interview after the
company reported a 9 percent rise in output and said it was on
track to meet 2012 targets. "We will make an announcement before
the end of this year."
London-listed Bumi Plc owns 29 percent of Bumi Resources and
85 percent of Berau.
Rathod said the company was also making progress on another
key plank of its turnaround - reducing the cost of debt -
potentially aided by selling down some of the 87 percent stake
in Bumi Resources Minerals it holds through Bumi
Resources, or one of BRM's early-stage projects.
"Both options are open," he said.
Rathod declined to comment on efforts by the Bakrie group,
controlling shareholders along with other Indonesian investors,
to resolve a covenant breach on a $437 million loan after a drop
in Bumi Plc shares -- pledged as collateral to the borrowing.