HONG KONG Oct 11 Bumi Resources'
looming debt payments and weak coal prices are spooking
bondholders even after the Indonesian miner dodged a default by
converting more than $1 billion of debt into equity, with a
ratings cut by Moody's not helping sentiment.
China Investment Corp's (CIC) agreement to swap its
loans to Bumi in return for stakes in its group companies takes
away the spectre of repayment of two loan tranches aggregating
$1.3 billion falling due in 2014 and 2015. It could even lead to
easier access to funding from Chinese banks on the basis of the
sovereign wealth fund's backing.
But Asia's biggest exporter of coal used in power stations
faces a total of more than $800 million of refinancing
obligations over the next 12 months, according to Moody's. The
debt payments come at a time when coal prices are languishing at
multi-year lows, pressuring cash flows.
"It is still a leveraged company, debt refinancing is a
concern, and it is a price-taker being dependant on coal
prices," said a Hong Kong-based fund manager who owns these
bonds. "Bond holders are getting compensated, but it is
debatable whether it is enough."
A $150 million loan from Credit Suisse begins to amortise
shortly, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. A $425
million refinancing made in September is due in December, and it
has a $375 million convertible bond maturing in August 2014
.
Bumi did not respond to emails seeking details of these
maturities and the possibility of financing lines from Chinese
banks.
After the surprise announcement on Bumi's pact with CIC on
Wednesday, the miner's bonds due 2017 rallied by 5
points to 70/72. Equity investors were equally upbeat, focusing
on the interest savings.
A day later, Moody's cut Bumi's rating by a notch to Ca -
which is considered near default - blaming its mountain of
debts.
"The rating action reflects the high probability of
near-term default for the thermal-coal producer given its
substantial upcoming debt maturities," the agency said. The deal
with CIC "will be viewed as a distressed exchange under Moody's
definition of default."
The ratings agency's cautious tone is spooking some
investors.
"This would keep some of the real money guys more concerned
than expected. They are looking at exit levels," said an analyst
at an investment management company which does not own the
bonds.
"If CIC can push the Chinese banks to help with the
refinancing, that could be a catalyst," he said.
Bumi's 2017 bonds were off their initial highs on Friday,
trading at levels that are considered stressed.
The miner remains pressured by feeble coal prices, with
Australia's Newcastle spot index hovering just
above the near four-year lows set in August.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Ryan Woo)