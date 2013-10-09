SINGAPORE Oct 9 Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources said on Wednesday China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp (CIC), has agreed to convert part of an outstanding $1.3 billion loan into stakes in the miner's PT Bumi Resources Minerals unit, its coal mines and a small stake in Bumi Resources itself.

"PT Bumi Resources Tbk announces that it has entered into an agreement to settle $1.3 billion principal amount of its remaining debt with China Investment Corp," it said in a statement.

The latest move follows a last-minute $425 million debt extension by the coal mining group, controlled by the politically-connected Bakrie family, earlier this month.

Bumi Resources is Indonesia's largest thermal coal producer and one of the three largest thermal coal exporters globally. Its main assets are a 65 percent stake in PT Kaltim Prima Coal and a 70 percent stake in PT Arutmin.

Bumi took a $1.9 billion loan from CIC in 2009, $600 million of which was repaid in 2011.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Prakash Chakravarti of IFR/LPC; Editing by Matt Driskill)