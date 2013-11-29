LONDON Nov 29 Coal miner Bumi is
satisfied that chairman Samin Tan would be able to finance the
purchase of company shares owned by the co-founding family, the
company said on Friday, paving the way for a long-awaited split
with the influential Bakries.
The Indonesia-focused group was last week forced to delay a
December shareholder vote on the planned separation - key to its
turnaround plans - after outgoing chairman Tan failed to meet a
Nov. 20 deadline to prove he had finances in place.
That deadline had been extended until Nov. 29.
"The independent directors have reviewed and are satisfied
with the terms of the financing agreement and other associated
documentation," Bumi said in a statement.
Tan, already a major shareholder after a $1 billion deal two
years ago to help the Bakrie family avoid a loan default, will
hold 47.6 percent of Bumi if he secures the Bakries' 23.8
percent stake in Bumi - a $223 million purchase.
This week Tan said he had secured a $223 million loan from
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank.
The vote on the split, delayed from Dec. 4, will now be held
on the week of Dec. 16, Bumi said.
Bumi's management and its key Indonesian shareholders have
been hammering out the details of a separation for months. The
company's managers say a split with the Bakries will be a key
step towards a long-awaited overhaul and efforts to refocus the
group on its Berau coal operations.
The company will also change its name.
Bumi was created in 2010 to bring Indonesian mining assets
to London investors but has struggled with feuding shareholders
since its creation. The Bakries' relationship with their
co-founder, financier Nat Rothschild, soured within months.
The split, if approved by investors, will see the Bakries
sell their stake to Tan. The Bakries will then buy back
London-listed Bumi's 29.2 percent stake in troubled
Jakarta-listed business PT Bumi for $501 million,
above the market price.