LONDON Nov 29 Coal miner Bumi said on Friday it had received documents confirming chairman Samin Tan's ability to finance the purchase of company shares currently owned by the co-founding Bakrie family, paving the way for a long-awaited split.

Earlier this month, Bumi was forced to delay a vote on the separation from Indonesia's influential Bakrie clan after Tan failed to prove he had finances in place to buy their shares in the London-listed firm. The vote will now be held on the week of December 16, the company said.

"The independent directors have reviewed and are satisfied with the terms of the financing agreement and other associated documentation," Bumi said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Tan said he had secured a $223 million loan from Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International.