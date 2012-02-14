JAKARTA/LONDON Feb 14 Indonesian shareholders in coal miner Bumi Plc have withdrawn a request for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to shake-up the board and remove co-chairman Nathaniel Rothschild, sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

The decision followed crisis talks on Tuesday in Jakarta between Indonesia's Bakrie Group and two Bumi board directors, city veteran Julian Horn-Smith and former diplomat Robin Renwick who flew in from London.

Investor Samin Tan and Indonesia's Bakrie Group, who together own 29.9 percent voting rights in Bumi, said earlier this month they were seeking to replace Rothschild, currently co-chairman, and other senior board members including James Campbell, the former head of Anglo American's coal division. The sources declined to be identified.