JAKARTA/LONDON Feb 14 Indonesian
shareholders in coal miner Bumi Plc have withdrawn a
request for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to shake-up the
board and remove co-chairman Nathaniel Rothschild, sources close
to the situation said on Tuesday.
The decision followed crisis talks on Tuesday in Jakarta
between Indonesia's Bakrie Group and two Bumi board directors,
city veteran Julian Horn-Smith and former diplomat Robin Renwick
who flew in from London.
Investor Samin Tan and Indonesia's Bakrie Group, who
together own 29.9 percent voting rights in Bumi, said earlier
this month they were seeking to replace Rothschild, currently
co-chairman, and other senior board members including James
Campbell, the former head of Anglo American's coal
division. The sources declined to be identified.