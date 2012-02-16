* Row with Indonesian shareholders to continue

JAKARTA/LONDON, Feb 16 Bumi Plc's Indonesian shareholders have almost half the board ranged against co-chairman Nathaniel Rothschild, sources said, and are still confident they can weaken his grip on the miner after a bid to oust him this week fell through.

The public tussle for Bumi, which controls some of the richest coal mines in the world, between the scion of Europe's most storied banking dynasty and the Indonesian investors is likely to escalate again next month in the board room.

Indonesia's Bakrie Group and partner shareholder Samin Tan, who together own 29.9 percent voting rights in the firm, backed down this week on a proposal for an extraordinary shareholders meeting aimed at removing Rothschild as well as other directors from the board, and to install Tan as chairman.

The Indonesians are still unhappy and the row is likely to continue until Rothschild leaves the firm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

They will instead pursue their aims to shake-up the management at a board meeting on March 26, after being told by independent directors that an extraordinary meeting was not the way to do business in London and could lead half the board to resign, said the sources familiar with the situation.

"The Bakries still don't like Rothschild on the board but they decided to stand down because they may lose their credibility if they forced an extraordinary general meeting," said one of the sources.

Nearly half the directors are likely to want Rothschild off the board, the source said.

Nearly half the directors are likely to want Rothschild off the board, the source said.