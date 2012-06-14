* Accelerating cost-cutting effort
* Concerned by drop in thermal coal prices
LONDON, June 14 Indonesia-focused miner Bumi Plc
said it planned to accelerate cost cutting as it
battles falls in the price of thermal coal.
The drop in prices was a clear concern that would have a
material impact on the industry's profitability if prolonged,
chairman Samin Tan said at the company's annual meeting on
Thursday.
"We are therefore accelerating our efforts at reducing costs
and improving efficiencies wherever we can, across the wider
group," he said.
Thermal coal prices are near two-year lows, largely due to
softer demand and increased supply from markets including
Indonesia and the United States, where cheap natural gas has
replaced coal used in power generation.
Bumi also confirmed the line-up of its board, keeping the
make-up broadly similar months after a high-profile shake-up of
its directors which brought in Samin Tan as chairman.
One change to the board which Bumi said would take place was
the resignation of James Campbell, a senior member who was the
former head of Anglo American's coal division.
The London-listed miner, originally a venture set up by
financier Nat Rothschild, is one of the world's largest
exporters of thermal coal, supplying China, India and Japan.
Tan also welcomed confirmation from the Indonesian energy
minister last week that export duties would not be imposed on
coal, after officials had said such curbs were under
consideration.
Bumi shares closed down 5.3 percent at 312.5 pence.