* Investigation to look into use of about $300 mln funds

* Probe driven by new chairman Samin Tan - source

* London shares fall 30 pct, Jakarta shares down 19 pct

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Neil Chatterjee

MOSCOW/JAKARTA, Sept 24 Bumi Plc, the coal mining group controlled by Indonesian investors including the influential Bakrie family, launched an urgent investigation into potential financial irregularities at its Indonesian operations, sending its shares down more than 30 percent.

Bumi, co-founded by British-born financier Nat Rothschild, said on Monday it had commissioned an independent investigation into allegations concerning its Indonesian subsidiaries, including 29-percent owned PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest exporter of thermal coal.

Bumi is one of several foreign-owned, London-listed miners that have raised corporate governance concerns among investors over the past year.

The investigation into what Bumi called "potential financial and other irregularities" will be led by an as-yet unnamed law firm.

It is expected to include a close look at some $300 million of funds used by subsidiaries and affiliated companies to develop new projects, and also at certain loans extended by PT Bumi, long a concern for investors.

Bumi said that "an area of focus" would be the "extensive" development funds of PT Bumi, most of which were written down to zero at the end of last year, along with one potential mining project held by another subsidiary, PT Berau Coal Energy.

"We feel it does have the potential to bring to light some gross (and potentially criminal) mismanagement of funds which may turn off shareholders in the short-term," said Richard Knights at broker Liberum Capital.

PT Bumi Resources' auditor, Mazars/Tjiendradjaja & Handoko Tomo, could not be reached for comment.

Bumi, the most traded British mid-cap stock on Monday at 8 times its 90-day daily average, was down 25 percent at 1146 GMT, at 145.4 pence, off an earlier all-time low of 119.5 pence. PT Bumi shares in Jakarta slid 19 percent, while its bonds maturing in 2017 traded down nearly 20 basis points.

Bumi's stock has heavily underperformed the mining sector since its re-listing in June last year, weighed down by worries over its subsidiaries' debts amid weak thermal coal prices, battles between shareholders and a complex corporate structure.

The group's Indonesian partners tried to oust Rothschild from the board last year after he called for a "radical cleaning up" of governance at PT Bumi, in what was seen as a sign of his frustration with the Bakries.

In a reshuffle at Bumi Plc that followed, Rothschild stepped down as co-chairman, and key investor and coal entrepreneur Samin Tan took the chairman's role.

Tan, who paid $1 billion through a high interest loan for a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc, is not happy about the firm's financial problems and so decided to launch the investigation, said a source familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The Bakries do not fully agree with the investigation, another source said. Rothschild, however, supports the probe, a spokesman for the financier said.

"It's a major development for Bumi Plc, which now has Samin Tan in control. People have been wondering whether these national coal assets have been mismanaged," said Jemmy Paul, an equity fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta, who manages over $200 million.

"It will definitely hit all Bakrie related stocks."

Shares in other firms in the Bakrie Group, whose patriarch Aburizal Bakrie is an Indonesian presidential candidate, also fell on Monday on concerns over Bumi's problems. Property developer Bakrieland Development and energy firm Energi Mega Persada both slid 12 percent, while plantation firm Bakrie Sumatera fell 9 percent.

Stocks in Bakrie Group firms have been under pressure since PT Bumi, the group's flagship firm, posted an unexpected first half loss because of derivative and foreign exchange losses. The performance also reflected weak coal prices and high costs that are making life tough for the sector.

Operating costs for most of Indonesia's coal producers, the lowest in the world, have risen sharply this year at a time when prices of thermal coal used in power stations have been battered because demand has weakened from top consumer China.

"Clearly, given PT Bumi's high debt levels, the repatriation of funds and focus on core coal mining business is critical," said Liberum's Knights.