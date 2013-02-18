* Investor Roeslani sells 10 pct stake
* Sold to Indonesia's Tanoesoedibjo and two funds
* Shareholder vote set for Thursday
* Vote could trigger Bumi Resources mandatory takeover
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Janeman Latul
LONDON/JAKARTA, Feb 18 A key Indonesian investor
has sold his 10 percent holding in Bumi Plc only days
before a key vote on the miner's future, threatening Nat
Rothschild's hopes of victory in the battle to win control of
the company.
Bumi was intended to be a vehicle to bring lucrative coal
assets to the London market. But the company, set up in 2010,
has become a corporate quagmire, a cautionary tale for
institutional investors and a battleground for its feuding
co-founders - financier Rothschild and Indonesia's Bakrie
family.
With Thursday's shareholder vote on Rothschild's plans for
Bumi looming large, Rosan Roeslani's Recapital Group said it had
sold its Bumi shares - worth a little more than 90 million
pounds ($140 million) at Friday's close - to a company
controlled by Indonesia's Tanoesoedibjo family and two funds.
Monday's sale lifts voting restrictions on those shares,
imposed late last year after British regulators ruled that
Roeslani and the Bakrie family should have been considered to be
acting together. The ruling capped the Indonesian investors'
voting rights at less than 30 percent, though their economic
interest was more than double that.
The Takeover Panel, according to Monday's statement, did not
consider the new owners of Roeslani's shares to be acting
together with the Bakrie family or the seller. The new owners
are Flaming Luck Investments, controlled by the Tanoesoedibjo
family, and hedge funds Avenue Asia Capital Management and
Argyle Street Management.
However, several sources involved in the deal said that the
sale could prove positive for the Bakries.
Media mogul Hary Tanoesoedibjo, one of Indonesia's richest
men, owns Indonesia's biggest media company, MNC Group. Sources
with knowledge of the plan said this month that MNC was a
leading contender in the race for a majority interest in Bakrie
media unit PT Visi Media Asia, a sale intended to fund
the family's plan to buy back Bumi coal assets.
Tanoesoedibjo has bought 3 million shares - a little more
than 1 percent - through Flaming Luck.
VOTE WIDE OPEN
"It's not a slam dunk. It appears to be all wide open
again," said one source familiar with the Bumi power battle.
Hit by falling thermal coal prices, boardroom disputes and
an independent investigation into potential wrongdoing at Bumi's
Indonesian affiliates, the shares are trading at about a third
of their June 2011 listing price, even after a recent recovery.
One fund manager on Monday compared Bumi's potential impact
to that of the Guinness share-trading scam - a scandal that
shook British business circles in the 1980s. While not accusing
the miner of wrongdoing, the investor said that Bumi's travails
could have a similar, transformational effect on regulation.
"This is a test case for London," a fund manager at one of
Bumi's 10 largest institutional investors said.
"If being listed here is going to mean anything, the
regulator has to step up to the plate and enforce the rules to
make sure the accounts are trustworthy, the roles of directors
are upheld and the rights of minority shareholders are better
protected."
Shareholders will vote on Thursday on whether to back
Rothschild's plan to oust 12 of 14 current directors, bring in a
more operational focus and strike a better deal to oust the
Bakries and focus on coal asset Berau.
The alternative is to back a rival plan to revive Bumi, led
by the current board and involving an agreed split with the
Bakries.
Rothschild, who has questioned the Bakries' ability to go
through with the agreed split, had told a weekend newspaper that
it was "almost arithmetically impossible for the other side to
win", but Monday's sale makes that less clear.
Adding to Rothschild's worries on Monday, a commissioner at
Indonesia's market regulator, OJK, said that a victory for the
financier on Thursday would be considered a change of control at
Bumi and would trigger a mandatory takeover of the shares it
doesn't already own in subsidiary Bumi Resources.
That could cost more than $1.4 billion at Monday's share
price, excluding debt. The Bakrie group, which puts the value of
Bumi Resources at $4 billion, estimates that a change of control
would also require a repayment of $4 billion in loans.
Rothschild's spokesman had no immediate comment.