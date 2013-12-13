* Rothschild deal allows him to nominate a non-executive
director
* Shareholder vote expected on Dec. 17
* Split will mean parting company with co-founding Bakries
LONDON, Dec 13 Financier Nat Rothschild, a key
shareholder of coal miner Bumi, has agreed to back the
company's planned split with Indonesia's Bakrie family, in a
last-minute peace deal with management that paves the way for
the long-awaited divorce.
Rothschild co-founded Bumi with the politically influential
Bakrie family in 2010, with the aim of bringing promising
Indonesian coal mining assets to London's stock market.
But their relationship quickly soured, and the company has
since been battered by boardroom battles, allegations of
wrongdoing and recriminations on both sides - all alongside a
sharp drop in the price of thermal coal.
Shareholders will vote on Tuesday on the plan to part
company with the Bakries and sell back to them a minority stake
in debt-laden unit PT Bumi Resources - a blueprint
hammered out over much of the past year and seen by the
management as crucial to Bumi's overhaul.
Bumi said in a statement on Friday that Rothschild had
agreed to support the split after holding talks with the
company's board and outgoing chairman Samin Tan, who is set to
buy the Bakrie shares and become the largest single investor.
As a result of the deal, Rothschild, one of Bumi's largest
shareholders, will be able to name an independent, non-executive
director to the board - a year after resigning his own position.
Rothschild has been at odds with the current management
since that high-profile departure from the board, questioning
their credentials, criticising elements of the split plan, as
well as efforts to recover cash lost in subsidiaries.
Friday's announcement draws a line under those months of
acrimonious clashes. It also closes a court case brought by
Rothschild that argued Bumi was run in a way that hurt, or
"unfairly prejudiced" small investors.
"My first priority, as before, will be to protect the
interests of Bumi Plc's independent shareholders," Rothschild
said in the statement. "With that in mind, the best way I can
currently influence the company is to nominate a director to
what will be an independent board dedicated to realising value."
Though he has a smaller proportion of the overall shares in
issue, Rothschild holds roughly 21 percent of Bumi's voting
shares. Given neither the Bakries nor Tan can vote on the split
itself, that means Rothschild and his closest supporters
guarantee roughly a third of those eligible to vote on Tuesday
will back the main proposal.
Bumi's management and its key Indonesian shareholders have
been hammering out the details of a separation for months.
The company's managers say a split, combined with a name
change, will be a key step towards a long-awaited overhaul and
efforts to refocus the group on the operations of its Berau coal
subsidiary, which is majority owned by Bumi.
The split, if approved by investors, will see the Bakries
sell their stake to Tan. The Bakries will then buy back
London-listed Bumi's 29.2 percent stake in Jakarta-listed
business PT Bumi for $501 million, above the market price.
"We welcome Nat's support and look forward to progressing
with the split," a Bakrie spokesman said.
While Tan has been made to prove his ability to pay for his
share of the deal, the Bakries' have not been required to show
how they will raise the cash needed for their part - covering
the shortfall between Bumi Plc's shares and the price agreed for
PT Bumi stock.