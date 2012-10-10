LONDON Oct 10 Telephones and email accounts belonging to Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie family and their group of companies have been infiltrated and compromised, a group official said, adding the crime has been reported to Indonesian police.

The news comes a day ahead of a board meeting of London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc, in which the family are major investors. Directors are expected to discuss issues including a probe over financial irregularities at an Indonesian affiliate, Bumi Resources, which has revived tensions among major Bumi Plc shareholders.

"We are aware that our email servers and telephones have been compromised or "hacked" and we have reported this to the Indonesian National Police, Cyber Crime Unit," Christopher Fong, Bakrie Group Senior Vice President, said.

He added the group had "strong suspicions" on who is behind the multiple attacks, but declined to comment further.