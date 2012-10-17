LONDON Oct 17 London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc
said on Wednesday an independent investigation into
financial irregularities at its Indonesian operations continues
despite a proposal from one of its co-founders, the Bakrie
family, to unwind the group.
"The board will not make any recommendations regarding the
(Bakrie) proposals until the investigation is appropriately
advanced," Bumi said in a statement.
Rothschild Group is advising the board's independent
non-executives on the Bakrie family's proposed split with the
group. If executed in full, the proposed "divorce" could leave
the London-listed firm with no operating assets.