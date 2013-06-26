LONDON, June 26 Indonesia-focused coal miner
Bumi Plc said on Wednesday it had struck a deal with
Rosan Roeslani where the former president director of its Berau
unit would transfer assets worth $173 million into the
subsidiary.
"During the preparation of its annual results for the year
ended 31 December 2012, (Bumi) discovered payments totalling
$201 million had been made by Berau during 2011 and 2012 that
had no clear business purpose," the group said.
"Conditional upon the transfer by Mr. Roeslani of the assets
to Berau and subject to Bumi obtaining all requisite approvals,
Bumi and Berau have agreed to waive potential claims that they
may have against Mr. Roeslani in respect of the payments."