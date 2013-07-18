BRIEF-National Biscuit Industries Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
LONDON, July 18 Coal miner Bumi Plc said it had signed a sale and purchase agreement to sell its 29.2 percent stake in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources to the Bakrie family for $501 million in cash.
The deal, which is subject to a shareholder approval, represents the first stage of a complex separation plan and is conditional upon completion of a second deal involving the Bakrie family selling their stake in Bumi Plc.
Bumi Plc was co-founded by financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's influential Bakrie family. But Bumi Plc and the Bakries have been seeking to part ways after two years of boardroom battles and a probe into financial irregularities.
Samin Tan, Bumi's outgoing chairman, has agreed to buy the Bakries' 23.8 percent stake in Bumi through Indonesia's Borneo Lumbung Energy & Metal Tbk in a deal which will take Borneo's stake in Bumi to 47.6 percent.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 253,086 rials versus 265,492 rials year ago
LIVERPOOL, England, April 8 One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, won the English Grand National, the world's greatest steeplechase, with a stunning late burst from the final fence at a sun-drenched Aintree on Saturday.