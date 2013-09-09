LONDON, Sept 9 Struggling coal miner Bumi , planning to split with its founding Bakrie family, warned on Monday that there could be further delays to an already protracted separation transaction.

Indonesia-focused Bumi said at the end of last month that it was preparing to send investor documents on the split - a cornerstone of a long-awaited restructuring plan - to regulators, paving the way for a shareholder vote in September.

That now looks unlikely.

"While the company continues to work towards bringing the separation to fruition as soon as possible based on the financial terms previously announced, as a result of ongoing discussions regarding these items there is less certainty around the timing and status of the separation," Bumi said.

It gave no detail on what had changed in discussions, and what elements remained outstanding.