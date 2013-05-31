MELBOURNE May 31 A unit of Leighton Holdings
has stopped work at two coal mines controlled by top
Indonesian miner Bumi Resources Tbk for more than a
month over a payment dispute, the Australian contractor said on
Friday.
Leighton said its Thiess unit decided to suspend operations
at the Senakin and Satui mines in southeast Kalimantan while it
pursues PT Arutmin Indonesia for payment on work at the sites.
The payment delay by Arutmin, owned by Bumi Resources and
India's Tata Power Co Ltd, comes as most thermal coal
miners are struggling to make a profit following a 30 percent
slide in energy coal prices since early 2012.
"The suspension of operations evidences Leighton's stated
approach of seeking payment of underclaims and not allowing
underclaims to accrue further," Leighton said in a statement.
The two affected mines, located on the Indonesian side of
Borneo island, produced 8.9 million tonnes of coal for use in
power stations, or about one-third of Arutmin's output in 2012.
The two mines accounted for A$345 million, or about 1.5
percent, of Leighton's revenue in 2012.
Leighton said it would resume work as soon as it was paid,
adding that the dispute has not affected Thiess' mining work at
the Kaltim Prima Coal project, another Bumi-Tata joint venture.
Leighton shares fell 4.9 percent to close at A$17.59 in a
flat broader market. Bumi Resources' shares were steady.
Arutmin and Bumi officials were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)