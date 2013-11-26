JAKARTA Nov 26 Bumi Plc chairman
Samin Tan said he has secured a $223 million loan from Austria's
Raiffeisen Bank International AG that could pave the
way for a planned split between the London-listed coal miner and
Indonesia's Bakrie family.
"Confirm," Tan said in an email on Tuesday, when asked about
a report in the Wall Street Journal quoting him as saying that
the loan has been approved by the bank's credit committee.
The split, if approved by investors, will see the Bakries
sell their stake to Tan. The Bakries will then buy back Bumi's
29.2 percent stake in troubled Jakarta-listed unit PT Bumi
Resources for $501 million, above the market price.
After missing an earlier deadline, Tan had been given until
Nov. 29 to prove to Bumi's board that he had the finances in
place.
As a result of that delay, Bumi postponed a shareholder vote
on the split which had been set for Dec. 4. There has been no
new date set for that vote.
Tan would hold 47.6 percent of the miner if the deal is
completed.