(Recasts, adds details from statement)

By Fransiska Nangoy and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA Aug 22 Indonesia's biggest coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk avoided default on its $375 million convertible bonds due August after bondholders approved a proposed restructuring of the debt.

The key terms include extending the payment of the principal to April 7, 2018 and cutting the annual interest to 6.00 percent from 9.25 percent, the company said in a stock exchange filing. The interest payment at the new rate will start from Aug. 25.

The bonds can be converted into shares at 250 rupiah ($0.0214) any time from Sept. 7, 2015 to March 23, 2018. They will also be backed by Bumi's assets.

More than 98 percent of the bondholders who attended a meeting on Friday voted in favour of the terms, Bumi Director Dileep Srivastava said in an e-mail.

"The company also expects to close the remaining debt-for-equity swap transactions and issue new equity with rights shortly to further strengthen fundamentals and its capital structure," it said.

In October last year, China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp agreed to convert $1.3 billion owed to it by Bumi into a stake in the Indonesian miner and associated subsidiaries. Bumi also plans to raise up to 8.05 trillion rupiah through a rights issue of new shares.

Bumi shares closed 3.3 percent higher at 187 rupiah ($0.016) on Friday.

(1 US dollar = 11,675.00 rupiah) (Editing by Matt Driskill and David Holmes)