(Recasts with share reaction, adds Bumi comment, background)
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA Nov 11 PT Bumi Resources Tbk
shares plunged more than 10 pct on Tuesday after a leading
credit agency downgraded a rating on debt issued by Indonesia's
biggest coal miner to "default" status in response to a missed
interest payment.
Standard & Poor's (S&P) cut its rating on Bumi's $700
million bond due 2017 to "D" after the company missed an
interest payment. The coupon had been due on Oct. 6 and Bumi
said it would make the payment at the end of November, after a
30-day grace period expired.
"We lowered the issue rating on the $700 million notes
because Bumi Resources, the guarantor, has failed to make the
interest payment within the 30-day grace period allowed under
the bond indenture," said S&P credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni.
However, Bumi Resources Director Dileep Srivastava
questioned the rationale behind the move.
Srivastava said in an e-mail that the S&P report was "devoid
of ground reality, employing an outdated model ignoring the
mitigating factors and steps the company has taken to counter
the weak sector sentiment and sharply falling prices."
The company has been trying to improve sales and reduce
costs, Srivastava said, adding it was committed to settling its
obligations in "as timely a manner as possible bearing today's
environment in mind".
Bumi, which last year agreed a $1.36 billion debt-for-equity
swap with Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp
, has been struggling to service its debt amid depressed
coal prices.
The company had planned to sell new shares to its creditors
last month, but was forced to slash the size of the rights issue
by about half due to tepid demand. Bumi's shares have fallen
more than 60 percent so far this year.
In August, Bumi narrowly avoided default on its $375 million
convertible bonds after bondholders approved a proposed
restructuring of the debt.
Bumi's latest failure to pay interest on the $700 million
bond "highlights Bumi's financial stress and the complexity of
its ongoing balance sheet restructuring," Brian Grieser, senior
analyst at Moody's Investors Service, said last week.
"We expect Bumi's efforts to restructure its debts, ease
liquidity pressures and improve leverage to extend into 2015 and
potentially 2016."
Bumi Resources shares fell 10.6 percent to their lowest
since Oct. 16, far underperforming the broader Jakarta stock
exchange, which rose 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by David Holmes)