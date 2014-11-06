JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesia's biggest coal miner PT
Bumi Resources Tbk has delayed a 10.75 percent
interest payment on its $700 million bond from October to the
end of this month.
The bond maturing in 2017 was issued by Bumi Investment Pte
Ltd Singapore, the company said in a statement late on
Wednesday. Bumi is part of Indonesian mining-to-telecoms
conglomerate Bakrie Group.
Bakrie-linked companies have missed principal or interest
payments at least four times in the past two years. The group
will opt for the tested approach of restructuring debt, people
familiar with its strategy say, even though that risks
frustrating increasingly impatient creditors.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Michael Perry)