(Adds government unable to confirm)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA Oct 7 PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of
top Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk, has
been issued with a permit to export coal under new rules that
came into force on Oct. 1, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal, issued
the new export regulations to stamp out illegal mining and
ensure ample coal supplies for domestic power plants by
requiring exporters to get approval from the mining and trade
ministries.
Among other requirements, firms must pay outstanding taxes
and royalties to get export permits.
Arutmin was one of 17 coal miners that owed royalties to the
government and risked having their contracts revoked, an
Indonesian official said in August.
As of Friday, Arutmin was discussing payment options with
the government, which was asking the company to provide a bank
guarantee that the outstanding amounts would be settled before
it could get the export permit.
"Arutmin has been issued its export permit valid for three
years by the relevant authorities," Bumi Resources spokesman
Dileep Srivastava told Reuters via email, reiterating that the
delay in compliance with the export rule would have no impact on
Arutmin's coal exports.
Srivastava declined to clarify whether Arutmin was now up to
date on royalty payments.
Government officials supervising Indonesia's coal sector
were unable to provide immediate confirmation on whether the
permit had been issued and whether Arutmin's outstanding royalty
debts were now settled.
Share prices in cash-strapped Bumi Resources fell 20 percent
in early trading on Tuesday after the company said it had
slashed the size of a rights issue by about half to 3.96
trillion rupiah ($325 million) due to tepid demand.
(Editing by Tom Hogue and Jane Baird)