By Fergus Jensen

JAKARTA Oct 7 PT Arutmin Indonesia, a unit of top Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk, has been issued with a permit to export coal under new rules that came into force on Oct. 1, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Indonesia, the world's top exporter of thermal coal, issued the new export regulations to stamp out illegal mining and ensure ample coal supplies for domestic power plants by requiring exporters to get approval from the mining and trade ministries.

Among other requirements, firms must pay outstanding taxes and royalties to get export permits.

Arutmin was one of 17 coal miners that owed royalties to the government and risked having their contracts revoked, an Indonesian official said in August.

As of Friday, Arutmin was discussing payment options with the government, which was asking the company to provide a bank guarantee that the outstanding amounts would be settled before it could get the export permit.

"Arutmin has been issued its export permit valid for three years by the relevant authorities," Bumi Resources spokesman Dileep Srivastava told Reuters via email, reiterating that the delay in compliance with the export rule would have no impact on Arutmin's coal exports.

Srivastava declined to clarify whether Arutmin was now up to date on royalty payments.

Government officials supervising Indonesia's coal sector were unable to provide immediate confirmation on whether the permit had been issued and whether Arutmin's outstanding royalty debts were now settled.

Share prices in cash-strapped Bumi Resources fell 20 percent in early trading on Tuesday after the company said it had slashed the size of a rights issue by about half to 3.96 trillion rupiah ($325 million) due to tepid demand. (Editing by Tom Hogue and Jane Baird)