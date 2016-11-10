JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi
Resources Tbk said on Thursday most of its creditors
have approved a restructuring plan that would more than halve
its commercial debt to around $1.6 billion.
Bumi, which is part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, has
total commercial debt of $4.2 billion, out of which $3.7 billion
is secured, Dileep Srivastava, a director at Bumi, told Reuters
in a text message.
Commercial debt excludes intercompany loans and some forms
of payables.
Under the restructuring plan, $1.8 billion of Bumi's debt
would be converted into equity at 926 rupiah (7 U.S. cents) per
share, while $639 million would be covered with convertible
bonds, Srivastava said.
Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp
had previously subscribed to $150 million worth of Bumi shares.
An Indonesian court is expected to ratify the creditors'
vote by Nov. 28, Srivastava said.
After news of the approval in local media, Bumi shares
jumped as much as 8.3 percent on Thursday to 314 rupiah, the
highest since March 2014, outperforming a 1.1 percent gain in
the broader Jakarta stock exchange. The stock has
quadrupled since early October.
($1 = 13,122 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)