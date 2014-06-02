* Company has 10 days to make missed payment on bonds due 2016

* Failure to pay may trigger default on other debts

* Move seen as gamble to force creditors to consent on deal with CIC

By Christopher Langner

SINGAPORE, May 30 (IFR) - Indonesian coal miner Bumi Resources is entering the final throes of a high-stakes battle to win creditors' approval for a critical debt restructuring.

According to three sources close to the situation, Bumi has refused to make a May 12 coupon payment on its US$300m 12% bonds due November 2016 until it wins consent from other creditors for a US$1.35bn debt-restructuring agreement with China Investment Corp (CIC).

If it fails to make the payment before the grace period expires on June 11, the bonds will be in default, potentially triggering cross-default clauses in several of the company's loans and scuppering the CIC agreement.

Bumi's shareholders and bondholders have already approved a debt-to-equity swap with CIC, the miner's biggest creditor, but it has yet to win the unanimous support of other lenders, including hedge funds that now hold a portion of the company's loans.

The CIC deal involves changing the ownership structure of some of Bumi's biggest assets, meaning creditors have to waive covenants that name these subsidiaries and assets as either guarantors or securities for its various debt facilities.

Dileep Srivastava, director and corporate secretary at Bumi Resources, acknowledged that the coupon payment had been delayed from May 12, but said the company intended to make the payment within the cure period.

"Our intent is to settle the coupon and close CIC deal at the earliest possible," said Srivastava by email. He declined to comment on the reasons for the delay.

Bumi, which is controlled by Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie family, has flirted with default many times before, but bankers say this time the stakes may be higher than ever.

"It is very simple: if the CIC restructuring does not go through, everyone will have to come to the table and negotiate a full restructuring," said one banker following the case.

HOLDING OUT

Besides the remaining CIC debt, Bumi's outstanding loans, including bonds, but excluding convertibles, totalled US$2.7bn at the end of March, according to its latest financial statement.

Holders of the US$300m 12% 2016 bonds and the US$700m 10.75% 2017s had already consented to the release of assets and change-of-control covenant changes in December, in a Deutsche Bank-led process.

According to bankers and two investors with exposure to Bumi, most of the miner's other creditors have also agreed to change the covenants, including China Development Bank, which has US$600m of debt due in 2016.

The sources, however, said that the company had not yet won unanimous approval from holders of a US$150m loan Credit Suisse arranged in 2010 and refinanced in August 2013.

One banker said Credit Suisse had sold most of that loan to hedge funds, including US-based Ice Canyon. Ice Canyon did not respond to requests for comments.

The August 2013 refinancing was itself a last-minute solution. In return for a 15-month extension, Bumi raised the margin on the loan to 18% over Libor from 11% over. The loan amortises monthly, with US$117.5m outstanding as of the end of March.

One of the investors, meanwhile, said that the holdout investor was a distressed-debt fund looking for further guarantees from Bumi that it would repay the remaining loan even after the CIC debt swap was completed, noting that a US$375m convertible bond falls due on August 5.

The first banker, however, argues that kind of brinkmanship is unlikely to bear fruit.

"[The holdouts] are delusional if they think they can extract better terms from the company at this stage," he said. "Given the environment for coal, not allowing the CIC deal to go through means these people are actually reducing their chances of recovery," said the banker.

Bumi has consistently described the CIC agreement as critical. The December consent solicitation warned of an "imminent default" on its US dollar bonds if approval was not granted.

The missed coupon payment on the 2016 notes makes that threat a very real possibility. After the missed payment, the price of Bumi's 2016 bonds dropped to as low as 35.00. They have since recovered and are now being quoted in the mid-40s - still far from the 70.55 seen shortly after the CIC restructuring was first announced last October.

CHINA IN CONTROL

The pain related to the bonds suggests investors do not expect to recover much if the CIC deal collapses, and Bumi's network of complex borrowings points to a protracted restructuring.

Among Bumi's other liabilities are a debt of US$450m across two more Credit Suisse-arranged facilities, each extended multiple times to April 19 2014, according to its first-quarter report.

It also has US$135m outstanding from a five-year amortising loan that Axis Bank arranged in 2011, as well as US$195m related to the CIC restructuring, US$109m of short-term debt to Castleford Investment Holdings and other residual positions.

Bumi, however, lists US$929.6m of remaining liabilities to CIC and US$599m to CDB.

"If this goes into a restructuring and everyone has to sit around the table, these guys [the holdouts] will not even have a say because their holdings are so small," said the banker. "Between CIC and CDB, China holds almost US$2bn of Bumi's debt. These holdouts will not even be called to sit at the same table."

In October, CIC reached an agreement with Bumi to convert the remaining US$1.3bn principal of a US$1.9bn financing, which carried an internal rate of return of 19%, into equity in the miner and its subsidiaries. Bumi repaid US$600m of that debt in 2011 with a new loan from CDB.

CIC stands to get a 19% stake in Bumi-owned Kaltim Prima Coal, the world's largest producer of thermal coal, as well as like-sized stakes in Indocoal Resources and Indocoal Kaltim Resources. It will also get 42% of Bumi's 87% stake in Bumi Resources Minerals, as well as US$150m of new Bumi Resources shares, representing an 18% stake in the company.

The debt not being exchanged for equity, understood to be around US$400m, including unpaid interest, will be refinanced as a three-year loan at Libor plus 6.7%. Bumi is expected to achieve an annual net interest-cost savings of US$113m, while its total debt will be reduced to US$3.3bn, down about US$1bn, if the transaction closes. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton)