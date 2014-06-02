* Company has 10 days to make missed payment on bonds due
Indonesian coal miner Bumi
Resources is entering the final throes of a high-stakes battle
to win creditors' approval for a critical debt restructuring.
According to three sources close to the situation, Bumi has
refused to make a May 12 coupon payment on its US$300m 12% bonds
due November 2016 until it wins consent from other creditors for
a US$1.35bn debt-restructuring agreement with China Investment
Corp (CIC).
If it fails to make the payment before the grace period
expires on June 11, the bonds will be in default, potentially
triggering cross-default clauses in several of the company's
loans and scuppering the CIC agreement.
Bumi's shareholders and bondholders have already approved a
debt-to-equity swap with CIC, the miner's biggest creditor, but
it has yet to win the unanimous support of other lenders,
including hedge funds that now hold a portion of the company's
loans.
The CIC deal involves changing the ownership structure of
some of Bumi's biggest assets, meaning creditors have to waive
covenants that name these subsidiaries and assets as either
guarantors or securities for its various debt facilities.
Dileep Srivastava, director and corporate secretary at Bumi
Resources, acknowledged that the coupon payment had been delayed
from May 12, but said the company intended to make the payment
within the cure period.
"Our intent is to settle the coupon and close CIC deal at
the earliest possible," said Srivastava by email.
He declined to comment on the reasons for the delay.
Bumi, which is controlled by Indonesia's politically
connected Bakrie family, has flirted with default many times
before, but bankers say this time the stakes may be higher than
ever.
"It is very simple: if the CIC restructuring does not go
through, everyone will have to come to the table and negotiate a
full restructuring," said one banker following the case.
HOLDING OUT
Besides the remaining CIC debt, Bumi's outstanding loans,
including bonds, but excluding convertibles, totalled US$2.7bn
at the end of March, according to its latest financial
statement.
Holders of the US$300m 12% 2016 bonds and the US$700m 10.75%
2017s had already consented to the release of assets and
change-of-control covenant changes in December, in a Deutsche
Bank-led process.
According to bankers and two investors with exposure to
Bumi, most of the miner's other creditors have also agreed to
change the covenants, including China Development Bank, which
has US$600m of debt due in 2016.
The sources, however, said that the company had not yet won
unanimous approval from holders of a US$150m loan Credit Suisse
arranged in 2010 and refinanced in August 2013.
One banker said Credit Suisse had sold most of that loan to
hedge funds, including US-based Ice Canyon. Ice Canyon did not
respond to requests for comments.
The August 2013 refinancing was itself a last-minute
solution. In return for a 15-month extension, Bumi raised the
margin on the loan to 18% over Libor from 11% over. The loan
amortises monthly, with US$117.5m outstanding as of the end of
March.
One of the investors, meanwhile, said that the holdout
investor was a distressed-debt fund looking for further
guarantees from Bumi that it would repay the remaining loan even
after the CIC debt swap was completed, noting that a US$375m
convertible bond falls due on August 5.
The first banker, however, argues that kind of brinkmanship
is unlikely to bear fruit.
"[The holdouts] are delusional if they think they can
extract better terms from the company at this stage," he said.
"Given the environment for coal, not allowing the CIC deal to go
through means these people are actually reducing their chances
of recovery," said the banker.
Bumi has consistently described the CIC agreement as
critical. The December consent solicitation warned of an
"imminent default" on its US dollar bonds if approval was not
granted.
The missed coupon payment on the 2016 notes makes that
threat a very real possibility. After the missed payment, the
price of Bumi's 2016 bonds dropped to as low as 35.00. They have
since recovered and are now being quoted in the mid-40s - still
far from the 70.55 seen shortly after the CIC restructuring was
first announced last October.
CHINA IN CONTROL
The pain related to the bonds suggests investors do not
expect to recover much if the CIC deal collapses, and Bumi's
network of complex borrowings points to a protracted
restructuring.
Among Bumi's other liabilities are a debt of US$450m across
two more Credit Suisse-arranged facilities, each extended
multiple times to April 19 2014, according to its first-quarter
report.
It also has US$135m outstanding from a five-year amortising
loan that Axis Bank arranged in 2011, as well as US$195m related
to the CIC restructuring, US$109m of short-term debt to
Castleford Investment Holdings and other residual positions.
Bumi, however, lists US$929.6m of remaining liabilities to
CIC and US$599m to CDB.
"If this goes into a restructuring and everyone has to sit
around the table, these guys [the holdouts] will not even have a
say because their holdings are so small," said the banker.
"Between CIC and CDB, China holds almost US$2bn of Bumi's debt.
These holdouts will not even be called to sit at the same
table."
In October, CIC reached an agreement with Bumi to convert
the remaining US$1.3bn principal of a US$1.9bn financing, which
carried an internal rate of return of 19%, into equity in the
miner and its subsidiaries. Bumi repaid US$600m of that debt in
2011 with a new loan from CDB.
CIC stands to get a 19% stake in Bumi-owned Kaltim Prima
Coal, the world's largest producer of thermal coal, as well as
like-sized stakes in Indocoal Resources and Indocoal Kaltim
Resources. It will also get 42% of Bumi's 87% stake in Bumi
Resources Minerals, as well as US$150m of new Bumi Resources
shares, representing an 18% stake in the company.
The debt not being exchanged for equity, understood to be
around US$400m, including unpaid interest, will be refinanced as
a three-year loan at Libor plus 6.7%. Bumi is expected to
achieve an annual net interest-cost savings of US$113m, while
its total debt will be reduced to US$3.3bn, down about US$1bn,
if the transaction closes.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Steve Garton)