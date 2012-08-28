JAKARTA Aug 28 Shares in Indonesia's Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, fell over 12 percent to a three-year low on Tuesday after the company reported a net loss in the first half of the year.

Bumi made a net loss of $322.1 million in the January-June period, compared with a restated net profit of $231.7 million in the same period last year, because of higher costs and lower coal prices, the firm said on Sunday.

The stock also fell 5 percent on Monday but trade was limited and lacked transparency due to technical problems that halted trading on Indonesia's stock exchange.

By 0309 GMT the stock was trading down 11.2 percent at 790 rupiah, the lowest since March 2009. Turnover was the highest on the exchange, with over 103 million shares traded. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.1 percent.