JAKARTA Aug 28 Shares in Indonesia's Bumi
Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, fell
over 12 percent to a three-year low on Tuesday after the company
reported a net loss in the first half of the year.
Bumi made a net loss of $322.1 million in the January-June
period, compared with a restated net profit of $231.7 million in
the same period last year, because of higher costs and lower
coal prices, the firm said on Sunday.
The stock also fell 5 percent on Monday but trade was
limited and lacked transparency due to technical problems that
halted trading on Indonesia's stock exchange.
By 0309 GMT the stock was trading down 11.2 percent at 790
rupiah, the lowest since March 2009. Turnover was the highest on
the exchange, with over 103 million shares traded. The Jakarta
Composite Index was down 0.1 percent.