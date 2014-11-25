SINGAPORE Nov 25 Three subsidiaries of Bumi
Resources Tbk PT have obtained a six-month moratorium
at a Singaporean court against legal action as they apply to
enter a court process to restructure their debt, the companies
said on Tuesday.
Singapore-based Bumi Capital Pte Ltd, Bumi Investment Pte
Ltd and Enercoal Resources Pte Ltd said the moratorium would
facilitate discussions with noteholders and bondholders,
according to a statement.
Bumi Resources, Indonesia's largest coal miner, has been
struggling to service its debt amid depressed coal prices. It
has delayed a coupon payment due October to end of November.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)