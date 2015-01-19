(Adds detail, analyst comment)

JAKARTA Jan 19 PT Bumi Resources, Indonesia's biggest coal miner, swung to a net profit of $13.3 million for the nine months to Sept. 30 from a loss of $377.5 million a year earlier after booking gains on the sale of a subsidiary.

The company posted revenue of $2.2 billion for the same period, down from $2.65 billion a year earlier.

Bumi made a $949.5 million gain on the July sale of its shares in Mountain Netherlands Investments BV to Sea Breeze I BV, an affiliate of Country Forest, which is owned by Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp.

David Nathanael Sutyanto, head analyst at First Asia Capital, said Bumi will find it difficult to lift its earnings this year, with coal prices likely to remain weak because of China's sluggish economic growth.