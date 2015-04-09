JAKARTA, April 9 Indonesia's largest coal
producer PT Bumi Resources Tbk aims to release its
2014 financial results by next week after it confirms how much
it owes to several creditors, a company director said on
Thursday.
Bumi could not report its results for the full year ended
December yet as it was "still waiting for debt confirmation from
several creditors," the company said in a stock exchange filing
on Wednesday.
The company's creditors include Chinese sovereign wealth
fund China Investment Corp, bondholders and "4-5 large
banks", Bumi's director Dileep Srivastava told Reuters on the
phone.
Bumi aims to cut its debt to around $1 billion from its
current level of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion partly by
restructuring the debt and finding strategic partners,
Srivastava said, but declined to give further details.
Bumi produced 83 million tonnes of coal in 2014 and has the
ability to scale up to 95 million tonnes this year depending on
market conditions, Srivastava said, adding that coal prices are
still expected to remain weak.
