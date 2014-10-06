JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesia's biggest coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk, which had planned to sell new shares to its creditors as a form of debt repayment, said it had slashed the size of the rights issue by about half due to tepid demand.

Bumi had initially planned to sell shares to Axis Bank Ltd , Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, UBS AG and China Development Bank to pay off $275 million of its debt. Some of the company's creditors have declined its offer, Bumi said.

Bumi said on Monday that it had cut its issuance to 15.85 billion new shares at 250 rupiah each, with gross proceeds totalling 3.96 trillion rupiah ($325 million). It had previously planned to issue 32.20 billion new shares to raise 8.05 trillion rupiah.

Of the issuance, Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has already subscribed to 6.9 billion Bumi shares worth $150 million. In October last year, CIC agreed to convert part of Bumi's debt into stakes in the miner and associated subsidiaries.

Bumi said last week that it was cutting its right issue size but was asked by the Indonesian stock exchange to clarify its plan. Its shares were last traded at 190 rupiah on Sept. 24 and had since been suspended.

"The issue of new shares had experienced undersubscription and the creditors were not willing to accept debt payment in the form of shares," Bumi said on Monday.

The company's debts totalled $4.2 billion as of the end of June. (1 US dollar = 12,205.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ryan Woo)