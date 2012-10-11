JAKARTA Oct 11 Bumi Resources sees a
proposal to part ways with London-listed coal conglomerate Bumi
Plc as a positive development for both sides, a
company director said on Thursday.
"The development appears positive and a likely all round
win-win," said Bumi Resources director and corporate secretary
Dileep Srivastava.
"We are focused on operational excellence: to reach 100
million tons production in 2014, deleverage and cut interest
charges, look to monetise assets expeditiously at fair prices
and thereby unlock our intrinsic value - without distractions,"
he said.