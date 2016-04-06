JAKARTA, April 6 Shares of PT Bumi Resources
Minerals Tbk surged as much as 22 percent on Wednesday
on hopes that the Indonesian miner would reap profits from
selling a stake in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian
operations to a consortium.
The deal is expected to be announced this week, Indonesian
businessman Arifin Panigoro, a key member of the group, told
reporters on Tuesday. A unit of Bumi Resources Minerals owns a
24 percent stake in Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which operates the
second-biggest copper mine in Indonesia.
Shares of Bumi Resources Minerals hit 62 rupiah on
Wednesday, the highest level since October last year. The
broader Jakarta stock exchange was up 0.4 percent.
Bumi Resources Minerals is controlled by family-owned
conglomerate Bakrie Group.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)