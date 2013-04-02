BRIEF-Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
* Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesia's Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, posted an increase of more than 300 percent in net losses for the fourth quarter on derivatives transactions and higher interest payments.
Net loss was $34.21 million, compared with an $8.3 million net loss in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on published full-year and nine month results.
Bumi, the leading Indonesian miner in the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, posted 2012 net losses of $666.21 million, compared with a restated net profit of $216.29 million in the previous year.
Its full year derivatives losses were $344.86 million versus a profit of $66.06 million in 2011, according to its financial report.
The Jakarta-based miner's 2012 revenues were $3.8 billion, compared with a $4.0 billion a year earlier.
Bumi, with a market capitalisation of $1.5 billion, is controlled by the Bakrie Group, which joined forces with the Rothschild banking dynasty to list Indonesian coal assets in London via Bumi Plc. (Reporting by Janeman Latul)
* Crosswinds Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's central bank wants banks to use most of their profits to support capital levels, so that they can increase lending, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.