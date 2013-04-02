* Posts $345 mln derivatives loss in 2012 vs $60 mln profit

* Net loss of $666 mln vs forecast $243 mln loss

* Casts doubt on ability to repy debt

* Company at centre of governance, boardroom battles

JAKARTA, April 2 Indonesia's Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, plummeted to a near $700 million annual net loss it blamed on derivative and foreign exchange transactions going sour.

The results cast a fresh shadow over debt repayment prospects at the company, at the centre of lingering corporate governance issues at its London-listed affiliate Bumi Plc .

Bumi is in the process if unwinding its presence in the London market after two years of boardroom battles and investigations of alleged financial improprieties.

Bumi Resources, the leading Indonesian miner in the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal, posted 2012 net losses of $666.21 million, compared with a restated net profit of $216.29 million in the previous year, according to a summary of results published in an Indonesia newspaper.

Analysts expected a net loss of $242.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Its full year derivatives losses were $344.86 million versus a profit of $66.06 million in 2011, according to the summary in the newspaper Suara Pembaruan on Tuesday.

The company did not respond to telephone calls and emails from Reuters seeking details of the derivatives and foreign exchange losses.

The Jakarta-based miner's 2012 revenues were $3.8 billion, compared with a $4.0 billion a year earlier.

The stock market value of the company, which had $4 billion of debt and a cash pile of $45.15 million at the end of 2012, fell by 73 percent in 2012.

Bumi has been in talks to sell part of its assets, including a plan to offload its stake in coal miner PT Fajar Bumi Sakti for $200 million, since 2012, but the deal has been delayed by the outcome of the battle in London.

Bumi, with a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, is controlled by the Bakrie Group, which joined forces with the Rothschild banking dynasty to list Indonesian coal assets in London via Bumi Plc.

Shares in Bumi Resources rose 5.6 percent ahead of the results on Tuesday.