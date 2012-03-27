LONDON, March 27 Indonesian coal miner Bumi Plc
has approved a shake-up of its board that will bring
in a new chairman and chief executive after demands from key
investors, but will also retain co-founder Nat Rothschild as
director.
London-listed Bumi, reporting its first full-year results
since the company made its market debut in June, said Indonesian
coal entrepreneur Samin Tan, who became a major investor
alongside the Bakrie family last year, would become chairman.
Indra Bakrie, the previous chairman, has been appointed to
the role of co-chairman, effectively assuming a lesser role. Tan
and the Bakrie family together own 29.9 percent of voting rights
in Bumi Plc, after Tan helped the politically-connected Bakries
pull back from the brink of a debt crisis last year.
Rothschild, who was co-chairman until Monday's shake-up,
will stay on the board in a sign of rapprochement with the
Indonesian partners who sought to oust him last month.
Bumi posted a maiden operating profit of $280 million, on
underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of $427 million, broadly in line with
market expectations, boosted by realised prices that rose almost
a third.
It posted a pretax loss, however, of $115 million.
The miner said production volumes at PT Berau and PT Bumi,
its key operating subsidiaries, increased by 9 percent to 85
million tonnes, adding it was on track to deliver 23 million
tonnes of production from PT Berau and 75 million tonnes for PT
Bumi in 2012.